MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man is suspected of fatally stabbing his father and two others, including a 5-year-old boy, in a Bronx apartment on Sunday, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers found 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera fatally stabbed in the first-floor hallway of a building on 136th Street in Mott Haven around 6:40 a.m., police said. The bodies of 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera were discovered inside a first-floor apartment where they all lived, according to authorities.

Rivera and Peralta are the boy’s parents, according to their family.

Rivera’s 19-year-old son is a suspect in the case and is in police custody, sources said. The suspect underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital and was expected to be charged, according to sources. A motive is unclear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).