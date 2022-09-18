Armani McDonald was fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

THE BRONX (PIX11)— A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck in the Bronx Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities were responding to an assault at 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham and found Armani McDonald with a stab wound to the neck, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Two knives were recovered at the scene and a suspect is in custody, but charges are still pending, police said. The events leading up to the incident are unknown.

