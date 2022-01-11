UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx – The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx saw heavy traffic delays in both directions early Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer flipped over.

The tractor trailer overturned on the northbound side of the highway, near Exit 9 for West Fordham Roac and the University Heights Bridge.

All lanes of traffic were closed and traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 8.

There were extensive backups in both directions, with traffic even starting to build on the inbound side of the George Washington Bridge due to the accident.

AIR11 was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. and appeared to show the truck had been turned back on its wheels.