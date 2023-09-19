THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Amidst candles and balloons Tuesday night, PIX11 looked inside the Bronx day care turned alleged drug den.

PIX11 spotted cribs, toys and even the nap mats where the babies laid down to sleep and fell unconscious Friday.

“The family cried because in the hospital, he couldn’t wake up,” said the toddler’s aunt, Sadie Lino.

Lino told PIX11 News that her 2-year-old nephew Jaziel is now home after being poisoned by fentanyl inside the Morris Avenue day care.

“He he ok he home he plays, he’s a good boy he’s doing good,” Lino said.

Tragically, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici never woke up and died. According to their mother, two other siblings, eight months and two years old, are still hospitalized and recovering.

“The defendants poisoned four babies and killed one because they were running a drug operation from a day care,” said District Attorney Damian Williams.

Five days after the deadly exposure at Divino Nino – federal prosecutors charged the owner, Grei Mndez and her husband’s cousin, Carlecito Brito.

“This is probably mid to high-level trafficking in terms of quantity,” said Frank Tarentino of the DEA.

In court documents, it’s alleged Mendez called her husband twice to alert him to the emergency before calling 911.

It’s alleged minutes later, he arrived home and was seen on camera removing possible evidence from the day care and going on the run.

Mendez denied to detectives she knew anything.

“All of that happened while the babies were suffering and in desperate need for help,” said Williams.