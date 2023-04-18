THE BRONX (PIX11) — Some people who live in one Bronx building said they don’t feel safe in their homes. They claim the locks to their front and back doors have been broken over and over again. So they reached out to PIX11 News, and Monica Makes it Happen to get answers and action.

The problem has persisted for months. Carlos Salmon is a concerned son who said he feels his 85-year-old mother is unsafe in her building. The locks to the front and back doors of her building are constantly being vandalized. He’s had enough. Salmon said it’s frustrating and dangerous for the people who live at the Adams houses.

Carmen Figueroa, 88, lives in the building and told PIX11 News in Spanish she’s very concerned about the security in her building. Her dogs Effel and Molly are always on guard. Although they are a little comforted, she said she wants the problem permanently fixed for peace of mind. Figueroa said it’s not just NYCHA to blame but whoever keeps doing this.

Salmon said that he has complained to NYCHA management for months about the locks being chronically broken. The tenant president of the development, Ronald Topping, told PIX11 News he’s been m fighting for a fix. To be fair, Topping said there are security cameras in the lobby watching 24/7.

PIX11 also did see a fire watch in the lobby. Topping says he wants to see results now. PIX11 News for years has covered the reoccurring problem of broken or unlocked doors in NYCHA.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA for this building.

A spokesperson told PIX11 News they are on it. PIX11 News will be back to make sure these locks are fixed asap.

