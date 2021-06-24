Local teacher wins $25,000 for Bronx school

THE BRONX — One Bronx teacher has gone above and beyond during the pandemic to bridge the digital divide in his school.

Cesar Barreto had been a high school teacher in the Bronx for 14 years and teaches 130 high school students at Explorations Academy High School.

Barreto teaches 9th through 12th grade. He helped start a computer science program 10 years ago with limited resources. Last year, he applied for Amazon’s “Future Engineer Teacher of the Year” award. He was one of 10 teachers across the country that won and awarded $25,000 for his school.

From humble beginnings, Barreto moved to the Bronx from Colombia when he was only 17. He was the first to graduate college from his family. His dream was to teach.

Baretto says the money is going to good use. He’s starting a robotics class. Instead of kids having to share equipment, each class will now have its own.

Barreto says he hopes his win sends a strong message to his students: they can do anything!

