Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

THE BRONX — On Friday, Rep. Ritchie Torres was joined by environmental activists and other leaders in an attempt to push President Joe Biden to include a project that would transform the Cross Bronx Expressway in his infrastructure package, known as the American Jobs Plan.

The $20 billion package would go to reinvest in neighborhoods and communities that have been torn apart by highways and other transportation projects. The Cross Bronx Expressway cuts right through the heart of the Bronx, causing harmful economic and environmental consequences for low income families in the surrounding neighborhoods. Children and families living near the Cross Bronx are breathing in pollutants every day, making the Bronx to have some of the highest childhood asthma rates in the nation, Torres said.

“The diesel trucks that often congest the Cross Bronx Expressway have been a death sentence for the people of the South Bronx, shorting their life spans with chronic diseases that have grown lethal in the age of COVID-19,” said Rep. Torres. “ The Cross Bronx Expressway is, both literally and figuratively, a structure of environmental racism whose dismantling is long overdue. “Reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway for the 21st century will build the Bronx back – better and greener than ever before. The Bronx deserves nothing less than its fair share of the American Jobs Plan.”

The American Jobs Plan is currently being considered by Congress.