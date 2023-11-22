FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — The holiday spirit is fully displayed in front of Lloyd’s Carrot Cake in the Bronx.

Hundreds of people wait hours in a line that stretches down the block. It is a Thanksgiving rite of passage.

It’s a magical mix of flour, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, and, of course, carrots. Owner Lilka Adams said she’s probably slept seven hours over the last three days. Every year, the legend and the demand grow.

Nearly 700 pounds of carrots daily go into the cakes during the holiday rush.

The frosting is unique from other carrot cakes because it is cream cheese-based rather than butter-based.

Adams started the business back in 1986 with a secret recipe from his Caribbean grandmother. Since those humble beginnings, Lloyd’s has become an institution and a family legacy.

Last year, the small shop sold close to 1,500 carrot cakes for Thanksgiving; this year, it will sell even more.

Customers are limited to two cakes each. They are closed on Thanksgiving.