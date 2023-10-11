THE BRONX (PIX11) — Legionella was detected in the water supply at the River Park Towers in the Bronx, officials said Wednesday.

The residents of the complex at 20 Richman Plaza were advised to continue using the water with certain guidelines, according to a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

It was unclear when the bacteria was discovered.

“The health of New Yorkers is our top priority and we are working with the building owner to treat the building’s water system,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.

