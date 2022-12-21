Two people are accused of stealing laundry from a apartment laundry room in the Bronx, police say. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Thieves in the Bronx stole laundry out of an apartment building on Dec. 3, police said.

It is not known how the two people got into the apartment building around Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street. However, around 12 p.m., the laundry bandits found their way into the laundry room of the building and took clothes from a dryer before leaving on foot.

