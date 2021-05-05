A large fire at an apartment building on Park Avenue and East 161st street in the Bronx early Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Citizen App)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — At least 11 people were hurt, some with life-threatening injuries, when flames ripped through a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in just before 5 a.m. for a fire on the second floor of the six-story building at 3211 Park Ave., near East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.

The FDNY said 130 firefighters from over 30 units responded to battle the blaze.

Officials said a total of eleven civilians were hurt in the three-alarm fire.

Three people were rescued unconscious and hospitalized in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries, fire officials said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

At least one other victim suffered serious injuries, and at least four others had minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Eight Injured in Three-Alarm Fire in Concourse Building @CitizenApp 3211 Park Ave 4:56:10 AM EDT

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Firefighters were still working to put out the flames as of 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Correction: The neighborhood of the incident has been updated