CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15.

The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out a firearm and fired it multiple times.

Thrower was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being transported there by EMS.

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot is approximately 30 years old, police said. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).