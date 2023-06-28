CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding suspect attacked a 91-year-old man while trying to rob him in the Bronx Monday, police said.

The victim was walking near 161st Street and Grand Concourse at around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect came up from behind and threatened him with a knife, according to the NYPD. The man fell to the ground and injured his head. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect ran eastbound on 161st Street after the incident. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).