MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) —A knife-wielding robber took food from a Bronx McDonald’s after threatening workers, police said Tuesday.

He went into the East 170th Street eatery near Walton Avenue on Dec. 5 around 4:30 p.m. and demanded food, officials said. Video shows the man hop over a counter. He swiped a 20-piece chicken McNuggets, a 6-piece chicken McNuggets and two McDouble cheeseburgers. The man fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police asked for help identifying him. The NYPD released surveillance video on Tuesday.

