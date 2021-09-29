At least two civilians were injured when flames tore through a Bronx apartment building in the Kingsbridge neighborhood early Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, the FDNY says. (Citizen App)

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — At least two people were injured when flames ripped through a Bronx apartment building overnight, the FDNY said Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said a call came in just after 3 a.m. reporting a fire in a six-story building on West 238th Street, near Bailey Avenue, in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a unit on the fifth floor and went to a second alarm minutes later, authorities said.

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze, the FDNY said.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from multiple windows on the fifth floor of the building.

Two-Alarm Apartment Fire @CitizenApp 3806 Bailey Ave 3:12:18 AM EDT

Officials said one victim was hospitalized for their injuries, however their condition was not immediately known. A second person was hurt and was being treated and evaluated on the scene.

The extent of their injuries was unclear Wednesday morning.

The FDNY around 4 a.m. said the scene was still active and units were still operating.

The cause of the fire was unknown early Wednesday.

