THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman and her boyfriend were indicted for neglecting the woman’s two daughters in a “house of horrors,” according to the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Stephanie Grabowski, 40, and Mark Russell, 45, were squatting in an apartment on East 138th Street. On May 3, NYPD went to remove Russell and Grabowski from the NYCHA building. Around 10:30 a.m., police found the apartment in poor condition. Prosecutors said urine and feces covered the apartment.

Prosecutors said a room was bound shut with a rope on the doorknob. Police kicked down the door and found two naked girls, ages three and four. The girls were bruised on a sponge-like mattress on the floor. The room had feces, dirty diapers and garbage all around, according to prosecutors. One of the officers said they noticed the girls eating pieces of the mattress.

“The defendants allegedly kept these little girls in a house of horrors. They illegally occupied an apartment and left the children alone without food or clothing. Fortunately, police rescued the girls, and a nurse discovered signs of abuse for which they are being treated. The situation is beyond the pale,” said Clark.

While in the apartment, police found that Grabkowski has a warrant from Family Court. Police removed the kids and they were examined by medical professionals who found bruises at different stages of healing and rashes all around their bodies. Prosecutors said the kids had a difficult time walking and talking.

Grabkowski and Russell were charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree unlawful Imprisonment, second-degree burglary, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Grabowski additionally was indicted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping for incidents between Nov. 14 through May 3, according to prosecutors.