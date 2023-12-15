THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — People love to talk about food and look at pictures of food.

A mention on a popular social media account can make a place famous. Keith Lee has earned millions of followers on TikTok with his authentic reviews and support of local restaurants across the country.

Bruckner Pizza on the boulevard between Elder and Boynton avenues in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx had a high-profile customer recently.

Lee visited New York recently and posted some content this week about a chopped cheese made from salmon and a slice of Dominican pizza.

Comments add to the conversation.

Paulie Mars is a content creator in the city from the Bronx. She sent a message to Lee about Bruckner Pizza.

“I’m glad he took my recommendation. Food connects us,” Mars said.

The family-owned business didn’t know about the post until after the visit and customers arrived.

Homemade pernil is a main ingredient on the Dominican slice, which Lee rated at 9 out of 10.

“We are grateful for the Keith Lee effect,” said Juan Valdez, who is a part of the team at Bruckner Pizza. Father and son Oscar and Adan Amaro help staff the shop.

They have three special slices that represent their Dominican culture. Pernil, cabbage, tomato and a secret signature sauce create a unique taste. Another one features chicken, fries, two cheeses, Dominican ketchup and mayonnaise.

The visit by Lee energized the food community around the city.

Other restaurants and customers also get noticed in comments to the posts.

Ollin is a family-owned restaurant in East Harlem on 109th Street at Second Avenue.

“We could all use the increase in business. Support your local mom-and-pop shops,” said Jonathan Perez. He, his parents and brother staff their restaurant.