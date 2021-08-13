Julissia Batties, 7, whose death was ruled a homicide after she was found unresponsive in her mother’s Bronx apartment on Aug. 10, 2021. (Credit: Family)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The paternal grandmother who raised 7-year-old Julissia Batties since she was five days old said she became alarmed last year when the girl’s birth mother took the little girl for a weekend visit in the Bronx and didn’t bring her back.

Now, Yolanda Davis is getting ready to bury the little girl who “never gave a problem.”

“She was very compassionate. She loved to sing and loved shopping,” Davis recalled of her granddaughter.

Batties was discovered unresponsive Tuesday at her mother’s Bronx apartment after a 911 call.

“The medical examiner told us there were abdominal injuries to Julissia,” Davis told PIX11. “Old ones and new ones.”

Police have said they suspected this was a child abuse death, because of blunt force trauma to the girl’s stomach, as well as trauma to her face and arms.

Davis on Friday morning said there was trouble between Julissia’s mother and father, who is Davis’ son, since the time the girl was born.

“The mother made a report against my son and had my son arrested multiple times,” Davis said. “I was at the courts all the time,” she added.

The grandmother ended up being named the newborn’s primary caretaker.

“I got the baby from the hospital on May 1, 2014. She was five days old,” Davis recounted.

Davis said she would have the birth mother visit the little girl where she lived in Brooklyn.

The grandmother recalled to PIX11 what her granddaughter was like. “Julissia never gave a problem. She was a perfect child. She had neat handwriting. She loved going to Target and Walmart. She was an usher at church and loved the bishop,” Davis said.

The grandmother said the family was working with St. Christopher’s Services and the Administration for Children’s Services.

ACS issued a statement Thursday on the case, saying “Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD.”

Davis said when Julissia’s mother took the girl for a weekend visit in March 2020, “she was supposed to bring the child back to the police department on Gold Street.”

Davis said Julissia never arrived and a supervisor said “the child was going to be on extended stay with her mother.”

The New York Post reported Thursday that Julissia’s 17-year-old half brother admitted to punching the girl eight times in the face on the morning of her death, but that’s not what killed the child.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing Friday.

