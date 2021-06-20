Jeep plows into family in the Bronx, injuring 6 people: NYPD

A Jeep SUV crashed into a family, injuring 6 people, in the Bronx on June 20, 2021, police said (Credit: Citizen App)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A hit-and-run driver plowed into a family gathered on a Bronx street early Sunday morning, injuring six people, police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near East 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Claremont.

Five of the family members were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the NYPD. The sixth family member, a 34-year-old woman, was pinned under the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the four-door Jeep SUV and a passenger fled the scene, according to investigators.

Police are looking into whether the family had gathered for a cookout or were in a nearby park. They’re also investigating reports of shots fired in the area before the crash.

No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing.

