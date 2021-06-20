Jeep plows into family in the Bronx, injuring 6 people: NYPD

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A hit-and-run driver plowed into a family gathered on a Bronx street early Sunday morning, injuring six people, police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near East 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Claremont.

Five of the family members were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the NYPD. The sixth family member, a 34-year-old woman, was pinned under the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the four-door Jeep SUV and a passenger fled the scene, according to investigators. 

Police are looking into whether the family had gathered for a cookout or were in a nearby park. They’re also investigating reports of shots fired in the area before the crash.

No arrests had been made and the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

