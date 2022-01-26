Alleged gunman arrested after shooting in Bronx hospital ER: NYPD

Authorities responded to a shooting at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Jan. 25, 2022 (AIR11)

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly opening fire in a Bronx hospital earlier in the day, wounding one person, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

According to police, Kiber Martinez, 25, was arrested around 11:45 p.m. on several charges. Authorities said they expect the suspected shooter to face charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm.

Gunfire erupted inside the emergency department waiting room at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in Morris Park around 12:40 p.m., according to police and a hospital spokesperson. The gunman walked in and shot another man who was in the waiting room, the hospital spokesperson said.

The 35-year-old victim underwent surgery and was expected to survive, police said.  The hospital spokesperson said no hospital employees were injured in the shooting.

The incident came as Mayor Eric Adams vowed to end gun violence in the boroughs. Adams outlined his “blueprint to end gun violence,” which addresses each cause of gun violence with immediate actions and long-term initiatives. Adams also renewed his call for the federal and state governments to step up their partnerships with the city to reduce gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

