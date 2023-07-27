NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you have good air conditioning, that heat may not be much of a threat. But for those who can’t afford it, it can be dangerous. With several days of extreme heat expected over the next few days, the city is reminding everyone to check in on their neighbors, especially older New Yorkers.

For many at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, it is hotter inside their apartments than outside. When the temperatures rise, the coordinator of the senior center and tenant president launch into action, checking on their neighbors.

Gloria Anderson, 68, had two fans in her bedroom. She said her air conditioning unit’s been broken for two years. Summers are miserable. Now it’s just collecting dust, and she’s not alone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anderson wants to help her neighbors, so she came up with what she calls a “hot list” of at least 17 seniors who live here and who do not have air conditioning, including 85-year-old Sylvia Bailey and her best friend of fifty years, 84-year-old Clara Futch.

The Patterson houses senior center is one of the city’s hundreds of designated cooling centers for relief. It was packed, with seniors enjoying the air conditioning, ribs, and string beans for lunch.

PIX11 contacted several city and state agencies to help Gloria and her neighbors. A state program that helps low-income households get an air conditioning unit closed this year after funding ran out, and the New York City Department of Social Services of Social is looking into these seniors’ needs.

If you want more info about cooling centers nearby, call 311 or go to the Cooling Center Finder.