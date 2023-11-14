THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the Bronx that left a woman injured Sunday night.

A 41-year-old woman standing near 504 E. 180th St. when the two suspects were having a heated argument, police said. As the argument escalated one one of the men pulled out a gun and aimed it at the other suspect, but accidentally shot the victim in the chest, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.