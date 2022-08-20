Pictured are the two suspects who opened fire in the Bronx, hitting an innocent bystander. (Credit: NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the Bronx Friday night, police said.

A group of people was hanging out along East 165th Street near Washington Avenue when two from the group pulled out guns and opened fire at an unknown target, video of the incident showed.

Two people opened fire in the Bronx, hitting an innocent bystander who walking with his wife. (Credit: NYPD)

A 47-year-old man walking with his 53-year-old was hit in his left arm during the shooting, according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. They also released a photo of witnesses who were at the scene who are being sought for information regarding the shooting.

Pictured are the witnesses being sought by police for information regarding the shooting. (Credit: NYPD)

