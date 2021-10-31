Innocent bystander among 3 shot in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

innocent bystander shot in the bronx

An innocent bystander and two men on a scooter were shot in the Bronx on Oct. 31, 2021. (credit: Citizen App)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx — A woman was grazed by a bullet and two men were shot on a Bronx street early Sunday morning, police said.

Gunfire rang out near Colden and Adee avenues in Williamsbridge just before 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said two men were riding a motor scooter when a sedan pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

A 69-year-old woman, an innocent bystander, was grazed in the right leg, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and an 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. The 22-year-old was hospitalized in grave condition. The 18-year-old was listed as stable.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

