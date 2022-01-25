Police released new surveillance visuals of the suspect who allegedly fired shots in the Bronx, injuring an infant on Jan. 19, 2022, and the car they believe he used to flee. (NYPD)

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance visuals released Monday night shows a suspected gunman, and the car he used to flee, after gunfire left a Bronx baby girl wounded last Wednesday, police said.

New video obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a nearby block, authorities said. Additionally, new surveillance images show a gray Nissan four-door sedan that officials believe the suspect used to flee the scene after the shooting.

Baby Catherine was injured by a stray bullet in the Bronx on Jan. 19, 2022 (GoFund Me)

The NYPD previously released surveillance video on Thursday showing the suspect running through the area and firing his weapon as he chased someone.

The NYPD also said they were increasing the reward to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. The Crime Stoppers reward had previously been set at $3,500.

The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother, near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street, when the gunman opened fire nearby, sending a bullet into the car, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek.

The infant’s mother called 911 around 6:50 p.m. and officers arrived within minutes, an NYPD official said. When police arrived, the mom was holding the child. The infant’s dad was inside a nearby grocery store when the gunfire erupted.

The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. While police described the baby girl’s condition as “stable” on Thursday, her current condition was not clear Tuesday morning.

As the baby girl celebrated her first birthday Friday, a vigil was held at the site of the incident in honor of the baby. She has been identified only as “baby Catherine” on a GoFundMe page set up by a woman said to be the child’s aunt. The fundraiser was started to help the family with medical expenses.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man with a medium build. He last seen wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).