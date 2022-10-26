Police are searching for 3 people who allegedly robbed a man in the Bronx on Sept. 3, 2022. (NYPD)

BRONX (PIX11) — Three suspects hopped out of a car and threatened a man with a gun before robbing him in the Bronx last month, police said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on East Burnside Avenue on Sept. 3 at around 9:30 a.m. The 34-year-old man was walking in the area when two women and a man riding in a Kia Telluride SUV pulled up alongside him and jumped out of the vehicle, police said.

“If you move, I’ll shoot,” one of the suspects allegedly said while the two accomplices grabbed the victim’s Samsung Galaxy cell phone and $70 in cash, police said.

The man was able to escape unharmed and the suspects fled in the Kia SUV, which was last seen at the corner of Davison Avenue and West 177th Street, police said. The car’s license plate number is JHU9322.

The NYPD released photos of two of the suspects. The male suspect is in his 40s, 6 foot tall, 280 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white pin-striped New York Yankees jersey, gray jeans, and white sneakers with a blue baseball cap.

One female sought in the incident has a heavy build with long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, and white/gray sneakers, police said. The other female had long red hair.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).