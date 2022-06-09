BRONX (PIX11)– The man accused of shoving a woman onto the tracks at a Bronx subway station Sunday claims he had been drinking at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

“I didn’t mean to push her on the tracks. I was drinking,” said Theodore Ellis in court documents.

Ellis, 30, allegedly pushed the 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks of the Westchester Avenue and East 152nd Street subway station at around 4:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

“That’s me in the video,” Ellis said, according to court documents.

The victim suffered a broken collarbone, a dislocated shoulder, and a head contusion, prosecutors said.

Ellis was arraigned and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, assault, and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $150,000 cash or $400,000 bond, said a spokeswoman for the Bronx district attorney’s office. He is due back in court Friday.

The suspect, a Bronx resident, has a long list of prior arrests for charges ranging from assault to larceny, police said.

