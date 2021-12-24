How to celebrate Christmas in New York City while staying healthy, safe

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — After the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, holiday plans across New York City were canceled.

“If you’re vaccinated, I do think it’s somewhat safe to come together as a unit,” Dr. Sampson Davis said. “If you’re unvaccinated, this omicron variant is super contagious, and you run the risk of being infected or infecting others.”

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride said there are still many ways that New Yorkers can still enjoy the season. 

McBride scaled back his holiday plans this year, but not his holiday spirit isn’t diminished. 

“Who’s to say we shouldn’t have Christmas in February [or] Christmas in March when things are a little bit better and we can see the ones we love?” he asked.

McBride noted that skating rinks are still open, and stores along Fifth Avenue are decorated for the holidays. 

“Bundle up, put on a scarf put on some gloves and really just take in the essence and vibe that is New York City when it is Christmas time,” he said. 

Many restaurants around the city will be open Christmas Day, including Sweet Brooklyn Bar & Grill in Crown Heights.

Owner Celene Rosado said they decided to open their doors on Christmas because “we just really want to maintain our connection to the community and just let them know that were here.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Safely celebrating the holidays

Bronx toy giveaway helps families in need

Yankee Tavern hosts toy giveaway for Bronx kids in need

Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint

New Yorkers still struggling to put food on the table thankful for community fridge

Bronx program gets guns off the streets

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter