How to celebrate Christmas in New York City while staying healthy, safe

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — After the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, holiday plans across New York City were canceled.

“If you’re vaccinated, I do think it’s somewhat safe to come together as a unit,” Dr. Sampson Davis said. “If you’re unvaccinated, this omicron variant is super contagious, and you run the risk of being infected or infecting others.”

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride said there are still many ways that New Yorkers can still enjoy the season.

McBride scaled back his holiday plans this year, but not his holiday spirit isn’t diminished.

“Who’s to say we shouldn’t have Christmas in February [or] Christmas in March when things are a little bit better and we can see the ones we love?” he asked.

McBride noted that skating rinks are still open, and stores along Fifth Avenue are decorated for the holidays.

“Bundle up, put on a scarf put on some gloves and really just take in the essence and vibe that is New York City when it is Christmas time,” he said.

Many restaurants around the city will be open Christmas Day, including Sweet Brooklyn Bar & Grill in Crown Heights.

Owner Celene Rosado said they decided to open their doors on Christmas because “we just really want to maintain our connection to the community and just let them know that were here.”