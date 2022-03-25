WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A homeless man was found dead on the roof of an apartment building in the Bronx early Friday morning, police said.

The unidentified man did not have any obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to the NYPD. He was found around 1:20 a.m. on the roof of a building on Daly Avenue in West Farms. Police said there were wires found near the man but investigators do not believe they were used to constrain him.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him dead. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death. The investigation remained ongoing.

