Armed robbers posing as UPS attack 2 in Bronx home, steal thousands: NYPD

Bronx

Suspects in a Bronx home invasion and robbery on Dec. 9, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The NYPD is searching for a group accused of posing as UPS in a Bronx home invasion that left two people hurt and nearly $18,000 in cash and property stolen, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on the morning of Dec. 9 in an apartment near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Featherbed Lane, in the Morris Heights neighborhood.

According to police, a 72-year-old man opened his apartment door after someone knocked and announced themselves as UPS.

When he opened the door, three individuals pushed their way into the home, police said. Two of them were armed with guns, officials said.

The man was punched in the face and a 41-year-old woman in the apartment was bitten on the hand, according to the NYPD. EMS treated both victims on the scene for minor injuries.

The thieves stole $15,000 in cash, as well as jewelry from the residence, authorities said, adding that the total approximate value of the stolen property was $17,795.

The trio fled the building and hopped in a gray four-door Ford sedan that was driven by a fourth suspect, police said. The car was last seen traveling on Featherbed Lane.

Bronx home invasion
Gray four-door Ford sedan believed to be used as a getaway car in a Bronx home invasion on Dec. 9, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

