Police on the scene after a home invasion in the Country Club section of the Bronx on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, authorities say. (Nicole Johnson for PIX11 News)

COUNTRY CLUB, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation Tuesday morning after two men dressed in NYPD apparel forced their way into a Bronx home, tied up two people and stole a vehicle, according to police sources.

The home invasion happened at a residence on Country Club Road, near Polo Place, in the Country Club section of the borough, according to sources.

One of the unidentified men even flashed what appeared to be an NYPD badge, sources said.

Once inside, the pair held the two victims at gunpoint and tied them up, law enforcement sources said.

The duo then stole a BMW from the home, fleeing in the stolen vehicle, according to sources.

Police later located the vehicle about a mile away at the corner of Bruckner Boulevard and Baisley Avenue, sources said.

Authorities were still on the scene late Monday morning and no arrests had been made.

It was unclear if the suspects stole any other property from the home.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).