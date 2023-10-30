THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian suffered a head injury after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said.

The 47-year-old man was riding a two-wheeled vehicle near Shakespeare and Anderson avenues when he was hit by a car at around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The driver fled the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a head injury, police said.

There have been no arrests.

