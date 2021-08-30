Police on the scene Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, after a cyclist was struck by a car that fled the scene in the Bronx, officials say. (Citizen App)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A cyclist was hospitalized in critical condition early Monday after being struck in the Bronx by a car that fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of the Grand Concourse and Mt. Eden Avenue.

Authorities believe the man on the bicycle ran a red light and was struck by the vehicle.

The car drove off and did not remain at the scene, officials said.

The cyclist was rushed to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

There were no arrests as of Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).