THE BRONX (PIX11) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, and one local street artist is determined to ensure that the legends won’t be forgotten.

Andaluz, the artist, is teaming up with Hot97 for the New York City Metro Area Tour that will showcase musical pioneers on the sides of buildings in the communities they came from.

This past week PIX11 got a glimpse of what’s to come when a local building owner asked for a mural to cover up the graffiti-covered walls.

