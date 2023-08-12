MORRIS HEIGHTS, BRONX (PIX11) — Fifty years after hip-hop was born in the Bronx the impact the genre has had on the world could be felt as thousands came out to celebrate the milestone.

A block party on Sedgwick Avenue Saturday brought out hip-hop pioneers like Flavor Flav, The Sugar Hill Gang, and members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

“Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five and the Sugar Hill Gang and Kurtis Blow were the first successful rap groups ever,” said Master Gee of The Sugar Hill Gang. “That’s how the world heard it.”

It was back in 1973 when DJ Kool Herc threw a legendary party and began mixing records. That day is now known as a catalyst for the hip-hop movement. Fifty years later the movement has grown from a local phenomenon to a global force that has redefined music, fashion, and culture.

“Nobody thought that it would be world culture,” said Hen Dogg of The Sugar Hill Gang. “It’s all over the world. It’s on the clothes that we wear, you know what I mean. It’s in the cars that we drive and food we eat. Everything is hip hop baby.”

Dancers and music artists graced the stage capturing the essence of hip-hop and bringing together people across generations. Rapper Fat Joe says being from the Bronx makes this moment more special.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Fat Joe said. “Come from the hood. We celebrating. It’s the greatest thing to happen to me in my life. To everybody out here, our music is the universal language. No matter where you come from you can love hip-hop music just remember it came from here. This the foundation.”

The concert is part of a series of concerts being held in all five boroughs. The final concert will be held Sunday in Harlem.