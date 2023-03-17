THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two assailants who attacked and robbed two men with a hammer last month.

The duo approached the first victim, a 26-year-old man, and threatened him with a hammer on North 7th Street on Feb. 18 around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. They stole his cell phone and keys to his van, police said.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was bludgeoned several times with hammers by the violent attackers on the head and his body, police said. First responders transported the victim in critical condition for a fractured skull and ruptured spleen, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).