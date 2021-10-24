Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Two men took turns shooting up a barbershop in the Bronx on Friday, striking a man multiple times, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was inside the barbershop on East Gun Hill Road, near Tryon Avenue in Norwood, when a masked man walked in and opened fire on the victim around 6:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then passed the gun to another man, who also fired several shots at the victim, police said.

The victim suffered gunshots to his stomach and leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled toward Kings College Place. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the shooting on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

