Gunmen open fire in front of Bronx playground

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Men opened fire in front of a Bronx playground filled with children on Saturday, police said.

The group of three were headed northbound on University Avenue in front of Morton Place Playground when two men exited the basketball court, officials said. Two men from the trio pulled out guns and fired at least nine times at the men who’d just left the basketball court.

There were several kids and their guardians in the park at the time.

No injuries were reported and the trio fled southbound on University Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying them. Both shooters are believed to be in their 20s and are both around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, officials said. One shooter was last seen wearing a white tank-top, blue sweatpants and black sneakers. The other shooter was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, black sneakers and a black du-rag.

Officials said the third man with them is also around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants with a white vertical stripe down the legs and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).