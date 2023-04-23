WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a store worker in the Bronx last month, police said Sunday.

The first victim, 25, was struck in the leg after the shooter got out of a car and began firing in front of 3600 Bronxwood Ave. in Williamsbridge on March 23 at around 10:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim took cover in a nearby store but the suspect kept firing, striking a 42-year-old worker in the leg, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect and the driver fled in the vehicle before ditching it near Blackrock and Pugsley avenues, police said. They were last seen running on Pugsley Avenue and remained at large, as of Sunday.

The investigation remained ongoing.

