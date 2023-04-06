JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman is accused of shooting a man to death inside a Bronx deli last year, police said Thursday.

Andres Latorre, 37, allegedly shot Angel Cuasant, 26, multiple times in the torso inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Jerome Park at around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. authorities said. The men got into a fight prior to the incident, police said.

Cuasant was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Latorre fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.

Latorre was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Latorre was arranged Wednesday and held without bail, according to court records.

His attorney could not immediately be reached.