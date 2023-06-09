BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – There was a heart-stopping sight in a dead-end neighborhood just off Bronx River Parkway, Friday afternoon. Along a set of subway tracks a rubber container with human remains had been dumped on an overgrown path off Edson Avenue.

“I seen the bin when I was walking through the park with my girlfriend. I kicked it, it felt heavy but I didn’t open it,” recalled James Washington. The Bronx crime scene is a popular shortcut for residents in the neighborhood to get errands done along Baychester Avenue.

“I use it as a shortcut. It’s easy to get to the store or laundromat, the trains, but it’s a secluded area,” said neighbor Koya M.

And that’s how a young woman made the disturbing discovery Friday just after noon.

Police say she called 911 after spotting a swarm of flies surrounding the mysterious object. Curious, she opened it up and found the body of a decomposing black woman.

“I was going to open it, but I said hell with it. Leave it as it is. I knew it was a body in there,” said the woman.

Residents were startled by the discovery and said the woman who called police, was visibly upset by what she found.

“Everyone was frightened. I was shocked,” said Veronica Bostick who lives close by.

All afternoon detectives and investigators with the Bronx homicide squad documented the remains and assisted the medical examiner.

Friday evening, crews removed the body for further study to try and determine the woman’s identification, and how she died.

Neighbors recall seeing it since late last weekend, Police couldn’t say if the woman appeared to have suffered any obvious injuries.

There are no arrests in the mysterious case.