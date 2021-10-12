Cops are searching for the five men who robbed a cab driver and stole his vehicle in the Bronx Oct. 5, 2021 (NYPD)

CROTONA, the Bronx — A cab driver in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men earlier this month, police said.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the Crotona neighborhood, police said.

The 56-year-old cabbie picked up a group of five men in the vicinity of Crotona Park North and Marmion Avenue, according to authorities.

One of the suspects then displayed a firearm, removed the victim’s property and demanded he get out of his vehicle, police said.

The cab driver complied, and the suspects drove off in his vehicle, abandoning it about three miles away along East 141 Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven, according to police.

They also got away with two of the victim’s cell phones, a Nike bag and $130, cops said. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described to be between 17 to 21 years old.

