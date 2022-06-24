The NYPD has identified these two people as suspects in a Bronx stabbing and attempted robbery. (Credit: NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four would-be robbers stabbed a man in the face while attempting to steal a 12-year-old boy’s scooter in the Bronx, police said.

The group hopped out of a white pickup truck near Colgate and Watson avenues around 6:55 p.m. June 20, and approached the victims, according to authorities. One of the assailants stabbed the adult victim, 23, in the face, then the group tried to snatch the pre-teen’s scooter, officials allege.

The NYPD has identified these two people as suspects in a Bronx stabbing and attempted robbery. (Credit: NYPD)

When they couldn’t wrest control of the scooter, the group got back in the truck and drove off, police said. The adult victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the four suspects wanted for questioning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).