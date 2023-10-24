THE BRONX, NY.Y (PIX11) — A group of thieves have stolen four mini school buses in the Bronx in the past few days, authorities said.

In the latest incident, the four suspects took three buses from Blondell Avenue in Westchester Square at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. A law enforcement source said the keys were in the buses.

The group also took another school bus from the same location at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The yellow buses have not been recovered. There have been no arrests.

