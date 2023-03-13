THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of teens allegedly burglarized a string of Bronx high schools in the past month, making off with more than $42,000 in calculators and causing thousands more in damage, police said.

From Feb. 6 to March 7, the thieves broke into NYC Charter High School For Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries on Brook Avenue, Bronx Regional High School on Stebbins Avenue, Morris High School on Boston Road, Mott Heaven Village Preparatory High School on Saint Anns Avenue, South Bronx Community Charter High School on Washington Avenue, and Legacy College Preparatory High School on Cauldwell Avenue, police said.

The bandits pilfered $14,200 and $13,920 worth of calculators from Mott Heaven Village Preparatory High School on two separate occasions, according to the NYPD. Police said another $13,000 in number crunchers were taken from NYC Charter High School For Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries and Legacy College Preparatory High School.

In total, the teens stockpiled about $42, 485 worth of calculators. The suspects also allegedly caused $15,000 in damage after trashing several classrooms and offices at Morris High School.

The NYPD released a surveillance video showing two suspects using a chair to break into a classroom at NYC Charter High School For Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries on Feb. 6 just before 2:30 a.m. In that incident, the thieves took about $6,900 in calculators, police said.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

Police said the group of suspects is about 15 to 18 years old. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

