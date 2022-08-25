MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of young men allegedly robbed and brutally beat a 67-year-old man in the Bronx, causing several facial and head injuries, authorities said.

The victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose on Aug. 15, around 2:40 a.m. when the crew came up from behind and began chasing him. The robbers then pushed him to the ground and attacked him, took his backpack and $300 in cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

While the victim was still on the ground and trying to get back on his feet, the crew returned and continued to beat him, according to the NYPD. They took his cellphone and fled eastbound on East 151st Street.

The victim suffered several head and facial injuries, including a cracked tooth, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the incident but PIX11 has decided not to publish it due to its graphic content. The footage shows four people at the scene, three punching the man while the other one watches. The victim is left face down on the pavement and as he is about to get back on his feet, the robbers return and one of them kicks him back to the ground while the others sift through his pockets, the video shows.

The individuals are described as males, approximately in their teens to early 20s, with a slim build, police said. Three of the males were wearing white t-shirts and the fourth individual was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).