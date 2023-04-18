CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of carjackers stabbed a man in the back before stealing his car in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said.

Four suspects pushed the victim out of his Toyota Highlander and attacked him near Bellamy Loop and Co-Op City Boulevard at around 1:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. The group then drove off in the black vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).