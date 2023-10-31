UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of five brutally beat and a robbed man in the Bronx last month, leaving him unconscious with multiple facial fractures, police said Tuesday.

The victim, 36, was on the phone in his car when the suspects approached him and told him to get out of the vehicle near Hempstead and Westchester avenues at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, police said.

The suspects then repeatedly punched the victim until he was unconscious, according to the NYPD. The man was left with several facial fractures that needed surgery.

The group also robbed the victim before taking off, police said. It was unclear what was taken.

There have been no arrests.

The NYPD released photos of two of the five men sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.