THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group pushed two teens down a flight of stairs and slashed them during a brutal attack in a Bronx building early Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred inside 306 East 171st Street at around 5:30 a.m. Five suspects approached the 16-year-old boys and shoved them down the stairs and proceeded to punch and kick them repeatedly in the body, police said.

One of the victims was sliced in the left leg while the alleged robbers took his cellphone and $100, police said. The second teen was slashed in the cheek and the alleged assailants stole his phone.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the incident but PIX11 News has decided not to publish it due to its graphic content. The footage shows the suspects hurling one of the victims down the stairs and stomping on him as he’s crouched in a fetal position.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).