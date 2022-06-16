SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people attacked a fruit stand vendor in the Bronx when he pulled out his wallet to make change, police said Thursday.

One of the attackers bought a mango from the 54-year-old vendor on May 28 near Griffin Place and East 149th Street, officials said. When the victim pulled out his wallet to give change to the mango buyer, three people attacked, punching the worker in the face and body.

They took the man’s wallet and fled along with a fourth person, police said. They fled eastbound on East 149th Street.

The worker suffered a bloody nose and bruising about the body. He was treated at a hospital

Police asked for help identifying the woman and three men who ran from the scene. They’re all believed to be around 19 years old.

The men all have thin builds. One was last seen wearing black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. Another one of the men was last seen wearing a black Do-rag, a black hooded sweat shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers. The last man was last seen wearing a black Do-rag, a white t-shirt with a graphic on the front, multi-colored shorts and black sneakers.

Police said the woman has red hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing sun glasses, a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).